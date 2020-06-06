|
Henzell Rita Elizabeth and Mark would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers, support and kind messages. Special thanks to the Reverend Thompson for his beautiful service. To Keith, Lee and Tonia from Peter Johnson for their care and exceptional service they gave us, Alison Jane Florist who gave me exceptional service and made the most beautiful displays for me,
also to the lone piper Ian who was magnificent and last but not least, to my wonderful daughter Stephanie and John for all they have done for me. Their love, care, kindness, support and help have got me through. With heartfelt thanks, God bless you all.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2020