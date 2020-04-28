Home

Cameron Jarrow Suddenly in hospital on 19th April.
Robert Bruce, aged 86 years. Adored husband of the late Jenny, beloved dad of Tine, Bruce, Nette, Haza, Jen, Sheil, Al and the late
Lou-Lou, much loved father-in-law of Marg, Woody, Dave, Les and Neil, treasured granda to all of his grandbairns and great grandbairns.
Funeral Service at Jarrow Cemetery on Tuesday 12th May at 12.15.
Family flowers only, donations to Children's Ward at the RVI and South Tynside District Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
