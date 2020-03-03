|
|
|
Cauwood Lawe Top, South Shields Suddenly at home on 18th February, aged 74 years, Robert (Bob).
A loving partner of Maureen, a treasured dad of Stephen and Phillip, a devoted father in law of Maxine and Kelly, a dear grandad of Stephen, Joshua, Ella and Rhys, a great grandad of Sophia and a loving brother to Brian and the late Arthur and Ken.
Family and friends please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 2.45 p.m. The family would like to invite everyone back for refreshments afterwards to
The Rose & Crown,
Prince Edward Road.
Any enquiries to G T Worthy Funeral Service Tel 07901 003809.
Forever in our hearts x
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020