|
|
|
HANSEN Robert Peacefully in hospital on
August 15th surrounded by his loving children and dear friend Paul, aged 65 years, Robert Theodore.
Beloved son of the late Tommy and Violet, a much loved dad to Taylor, Joanne, Kris and Jon, granda Bob
to Harley, Bradley, Charlotte and Jayden, brother to Philip, Leonard, Raymond and the late Yvonne
and families.
Please meet for funeral service
at South Shields Crematorium
on Friday 28th August 2020
at 10:30am.
Our dad will be resting
at Your Choice Funerals,
287 Sunderland Road, South Shields.
Family flowers may be sent here or donations in lieu to Ward 6 at STDH.
All welcome back to The Simonside Club after the service
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020