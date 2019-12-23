|
|
|
HOGG (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital
with his loving wife by his side on 16th December, aged 88 years, Robert (Bob).
Beloved husband of Ina,
much loved Dad of Robert, Stephen and Michael, a dear father-in-law
of Verity, Julie and Jennie,
adored grandad of Jane,
Niamh, Ben, Louis and Gracie.
Family and friends please meet
at South Shields Crematorium
on Tuesday 31st December
at 2:45 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019