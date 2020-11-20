Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Robert Orrock Notice
Orrock
Robert (Bob)
Peacefully passed away at Cheviot Care Home on 13th November, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of George, Brian, David, and Philip, loving father-in-law of Maureen, Janice, Val and Janet, also a treasured granda, great-granda and great-great granda.
A family service will take place on Monday 23rd November in South Shields Crematorium at 1:15pm.
Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him, now reunited with his adored wife Jean and grandson David. Rest in peace xx.
Family flowers only please. All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020
