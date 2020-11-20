|
Orrock
Robert (Bob)
Peacefully passed away at Cheviot Care Home on 13th November, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of George, Brian, David, and Philip, loving father-in-law of Maureen, Janice, Val and Janet, also a treasured granda, great-granda and great-great granda.
A family service will take place on Monday 23rd November in South Shields Crematorium at 1:15pm.
Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him, now reunited with his adored wife Jean and grandson David. Rest in peace xx.
Family flowers only please. All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020