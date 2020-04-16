Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ramsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ramsay

Notice Condolences

Robert Ramsay Notice
RAMSAY (South Shields) In hospital after a short illness on 12th April aged 88, Robert Frederick.
Beloved husband of the late Mavis (née Heron), loving dad to John and David, dearly loved father in law of Joy and Yvonne, grandad of Sean and wife Caroline, also great grandad of Jacob.
Fred will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Fred's life for all family and friends will take place at a later date to be confirmed.
Fred is currently resting at
Peter Johnson Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 303 6760.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -