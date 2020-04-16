|
RAMSAY (South Shields) In hospital after a short illness on 12th April aged 88, Robert Frederick.
Beloved husband of the late Mavis (née Heron), loving dad to John and David, dearly loved father in law of Joy and Yvonne, grandad of Sean and wife Caroline, also great grandad of Jacob.
Fred will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Fred's life for all family and friends will take place at a later date to be confirmed.
Fred is currently resting at
Peter Johnson Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 303 6760.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020