ROBSON Robert Passed away peacefully on
21st February 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
much loved dad of Mark,
father-in-law of Judit and
grandad of Emily.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 11.15am, then onto Frankies Diner, Ocean Road, South Shields for refreshments.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to:
Your Choice Funerals -
0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
