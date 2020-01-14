|
|
|
WELSH Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 1st January 2020, aged 66 years, Robert Edward (Rob).
A much loved dad of Robert, Nicola and Natalie, dear father in law, grandad and much loved brother.
Rob will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium,
on Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 1.15 pm.
No flowers by Rob's request please, donations in lieu to Prostate Cancer, donations may be received at the Crematorium.
Rob will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020