|
|
|
PURVIS Roberta Percy
(BOBBIE)
(née Napier) Died in peace on 27th August in Ward 2 of Shields General,
aged 82 years. Dear wife of Anthony, loving mother to her children,
Terry Anne and Anthony Martin,
her grand children Miles, William, Daniel and Ella. A beautiful woman who died of Alzheimer's
well before her time.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 18th September 2020 at 12:45pm at St. Peter's Church, Harton, restricted attendance, followed by burial
at Harton Cemetery.
All friends invited to reception
at Little Haven Hotel afterwards,
Starting at 2.00pm.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 14, 2020