Clark South Shields Peacefully at home after a long illness surrounded by his loving family on the 23rd December 2019 aged 66 years, Ronald. Beloved son of the late Nina and Archie.
Much loved husband of Angela, treasured dad of Kaye and Kelvin, cherished father in law of Neil and Jade, adored grandad of Ava, Freya and Poppy and ever loving brother of Archie, the late John, Ken, Marion, Jean, Angela and their families.
Ronald will be received into
St Peters Church Harton on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 7.00 pm, prior to service on Thursday 16th January at 11.30 am, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, a collection will be made for Readley, supporting people affected by Mesothelioma. Deeply missed and forever loved. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020