Ronnie Young

Ronnie Young Notice
YOUNG (Whiteleas) Peacefully at home with his loving son by his side on 4th February,
aged 89 years.
Ronnie, beloved husband
of the late Poppy (née Brown),
much loved dad of Gordon,
much loved granda of Paul.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Great North East Air Ambulance. A collection will be made after the service.
Ronnie will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Everyone welcome afterwards to The Whiteleas Club.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
