Morgan (Jarrow) Suddenly but peacefully in
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on 5th June 2020, aged 56 years.
Rose, beloved wife of the late
Captain Andrew Morgan,
much loved mam of Annabella
and partner Alex and
a cherished nana to Isla.
Private Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June.
Sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries please telephone
Coop Funeralcare Jarrow on
01914897400.
Mam you will be remembered
always and forever in our hearts. X
Published in Shields Gazette on June 11, 2020