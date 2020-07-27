|
Powell Rose
(Jarrow) Rose Powell, passed away peacefully aged 96 years old, on the 20th July.
Devoted wife to the late Thomas Bernard Powell.
Much loved Mam of Michael and the late Rose (Purvis) a dear Nana to Brian, Eve, Luke and Adam,
and Great Nana to Sophia.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St Bede's Church, Jarrow on Monday 3rd August, at 11:30am, followed by burial in Jarrow Cemetery at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Cancer Research. A donations box
will be available at Church.
Due to current restrictions immediate family only to attend.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 27, 2020