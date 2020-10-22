Home

Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Sadie Roberts

Sadie Roberts Notice
Roberts Boldon Colliery Sadly, passed away on
9th October 2020 aged 95 years.
Sadie (Nee Ellison) A devoted
wife of the late Nelson, much loved
mam of Keith and Maureen and
mother in law of Christine and Bill.
Also, a precious Grandma
and Great Grandma.
The funeral will take place in Boldon Cemetery for a graveside service on Tuesday 27th October at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society.
A collection box will be
provided at the graveside.
All Enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
