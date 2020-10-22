|
Roberts Boldon Colliery Sadly, passed away on
9th October 2020 aged 95 years.
Sadie (Nee Ellison) A devoted
wife of the late Nelson, much loved
mam of Keith and Maureen and
mother in law of Christine and Bill.
Also, a precious Grandma
and Great Grandma.
The funeral will take place in Boldon Cemetery for a graveside service on Tuesday 27th October at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society.
A collection box will be
provided at the graveside.
All Enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020