Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
09:30
Seamans Mission
Committal
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30
Harton Cemetery
Samuel Bruce Notice
Bruce Samuel
(Sam) Suddenly but peacefully on the
8th February at Palmersdene
Care Home aged 98.
Loving husband to Joan.
Cherished father of Ian, Pat,
Michael and Pauline. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather. A loving brother to Sheila.
Would family and friends please meet us for a service at the Seamans Mission on
Monday 24th February at 9:30 followed by the committal at
Harton Cemetery at 10:30.
Family flowers only, donations to
Seamans Mission.
Love always, Bon Voyage.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
