Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Caswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Caswell

Notice Condolences

Sarah Caswell Notice
Caswell Hebburn Peacefully on 21st February aged
96 years, Sarah (née Bowman).
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie.
Loving mam of Jean, Colin
and Lynne. Also a much loved
mother-in-law, granny
and great granny.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers
to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -