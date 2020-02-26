|
Caswell Hebburn Peacefully on 21st February aged
96 years, Sarah (née Bowman).
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie.
Loving mam of Jean, Colin
and Lynne. Also a much loved
mother-in-law, granny
and great granny.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers
to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020