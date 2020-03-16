|
GREENWOOD Hebburn Peacefully at home with all her
loving family on 9th March 2020,
aged 81 years, Sarah (Sadie).
Dearly loved wife of Malcolm,
much loved mam of Liz, Moira,
Scott and the late Catherine, cherished grandma of Stuart, Rachael, Jan, Kate, Craig,
Scott and the late Sarah-Rose,
great grandma of Isobelle
and Arthur and a dear sister
and sister-in-law.
Funeral service to take place at
St Luke's Church, Hebburn on Monday 23rd March at 2pm followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can
be left after the service for
Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020