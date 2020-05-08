Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Kelly

Notice Condolences

Sarah Kelly Notice
KELLY (nee Pearce) Sarah (Sally) Elizabeth
(Hebburn).
Passed away peacefully on the 30th April, aged 70 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late Eddie, and a much loved Mam to Paula and Chris, mother-in-law to Mark and nana of the late Alana and Finley. A private family service will take place on Tuesday 12th May at South Shields Crematorium and the family would like you to think of happy memories of Sally on this day. No flowers requested.
A memorial party will take place in the future and donations in memory of Sally can be made at that time.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -