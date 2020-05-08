|
KELLY (nee Pearce) Sarah (Sally) Elizabeth
(Hebburn).
Passed away peacefully on the 30th April, aged 70 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late Eddie, and a much loved Mam to Paula and Chris, mother-in-law to Mark and nana of the late Alana and Finley. A private family service will take place on Tuesday 12th May at South Shields Crematorium and the family would like you to think of happy memories of Sally on this day. No flowers requested.
A memorial party will take place in the future and donations in memory of Sally can be made at that time.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 8, 2020