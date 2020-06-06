|
LAVERTY Shaun (Loui) (Jarrow) (Form.Hebburn) Suddenly on the 29th May, aged 54 years. Dearly loved son of the late Hughie & Marie and loved stepson of Tony. A loved dad of Janine, much loved brother of Dean, Karen and brother-in-law Rob, a cherished grandad, uncle, great uncle and friend.
A private family funeral will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
10th June and the family would like you to think of happy memories of Shaun on this day.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Shaun may be sent to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2020