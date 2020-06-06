Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shaun Laverty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun Laverty

Notice Condolences

Shaun Laverty Notice
LAVERTY Shaun (Loui) (Jarrow) (Form.Hebburn) Suddenly on the 29th May, aged 54 years. Dearly loved son of the late Hughie & Marie and loved stepson of Tony. A loved dad of Janine, much loved brother of Dean, Karen and brother-in-law Rob, a cherished grandad, uncle, great uncle and friend.
A private family funeral will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
10th June and the family would like you to think of happy memories of Shaun on this day.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Shaun may be sent to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -