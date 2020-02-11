|
|
|
GODFREY East Boldon Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on the 8th February 2020 aged 75 years,
Sheila, (nee Routledge).
A devoted wife of Tom.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium
on Tuesday 18th February 2020
at 1.15 pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu to
The Myositis Support Group, donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020