Heron South Shields Saturday 11th April saw a change in my life that I never wanted to happen. My beautiful wife Sheila
went to be with her Lord and Saviour. Words cannot describe the sadness we are going through.
But we are reassured that she is rid of all her pain and suffering and is dancing and celebrating with
her Lord. Revelation 21v4 tells us that He will wipe every tear from their eyes and there will be no
more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever. Take your place at His
side Sheila. You deserve it. Love you always, Carl xx
Mam, the most loving, caring and special person we could ever wish for and a treasured nannan to
Charlie and Archie. You will forever be on our minds and in our hearts. Love you always, Rebecca,
Michael, Carl and Jo xxx
Sheila, the best sister and aunty anyone could have. Taken far too soon. We will carry you in our
heart every day until we meet again. Love you loads. Brenda, Garry, Kathryn, Lorna and John
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020