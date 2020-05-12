Home

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
13:00
Saltwell Crematorium
JAMES SHEILA ANN (Felling, formerly South Shields)
Sadly passed away on Wednesday 29th of April 2020. She is survived by her loving Husband Terry and Sister Christine. Three Daughters, Karen, Michele and Lisa.
Six Grandchildren, Shanta, Jordan, Naomi, Lauren, Lottie and Amelie. Three Great Grandchildren, Scarlett, Carter and Hunter.
Who all brought her much happiness and joy. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. The service for
Sheila Ann will be held at
Saltwell Crematorium on the
20th of May at 13.00.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to Ward 23
Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 12, 2020
