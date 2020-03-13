|
|
|
Paull Hebburn Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on the 22nd February 2020, aged 76 years, Sheila (nee Ellison). Reunited with her devoted husband Brian. A treasured mam of David. Sheila will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 20th March 2020 at 1.15 pm. Family flowers
only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation, donations may be received at the crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020