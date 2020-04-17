Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Robertson

Notice Condolences

Sheila Robertson Notice
Robertson South Shields Sadly passed away on
6th April 2020 aged 81 years.
Sheila (Nee Hudson), a much
loved wife of the late Clifford, devoted mam of Graham and
Judith and mother in law of
Debbie and Chris. Also a loving grandma of Amy, Jacob and Alex.
The funeral will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd April at 1.15pm.
A memorial service will be
arranged at a later date for extended family and friends.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -