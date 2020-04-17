|
Robertson South Shields Sadly passed away on
6th April 2020 aged 81 years.
Sheila (Nee Hudson), a much
loved wife of the late Clifford, devoted mam of Graham and
Judith and mother in law of
Debbie and Chris. Also a loving grandma of Amy, Jacob and Alex.
The funeral will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd April at 1.15pm.
A memorial service will be
arranged at a later date for extended family and friends.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
