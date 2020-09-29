|
Coombe South Shields After a long illness bravely borne
on the 23rd September 2020,
surrounded by her loving family
aged 66 years, Shirley (nee Bullock).
A much loved wife of Peter, an
adored mam of Robert, Allison and
Helen and their respective families.
Funeral service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th October 2020
at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if so desired can be
made independently to
Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 29, 2020