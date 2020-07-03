Home

Minchell Boldon Colliery Peacefully at home after a long illness on 30th June 2020,
aged 87 years, Sidney.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine. Much loved brother of Denis, Laura and the late Bryan. Loved brother in law of Margaret, John, Betty, Ann, Fred, Shirley and Jean. Loving uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Boldon, Tel - 01915367232
Published in Shields Gazette on July 3, 2020
