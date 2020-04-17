Home

Sidney Nattress

Sidney Nattress Notice
Nattress Sidney Died peacefully at
South Tyneside Hospital on Friday
10th April after a short illness.
Dearest husband of Brenda,
much loved dad of Shirley and Helen.
Dear brother of Edna
and the late Colin
(who sadly died aged just 4 years).
Private funeral service to be held
at South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only please and any donations to NHS Charities Together and The British Heart Foundation via John Duckworth Funeral Directors, Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34 6RB Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
