Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
14:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
15:00
Maxwell Hall
South Shields
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Richardson

Notice Condolences

Sidney Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Hebburn Called home to be with his Lord
on 29th December 2019,
aged 85 years, Sidney.
A devoted husband of Lilian, cherished dad of Paul, Stephen, daughter in law Elizabeth and his grandsons John, Phillip, David and Andrew. He will be missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Please meet for interment
at Jarrow Cemetery on
Monday 13th January 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Maxwell Hall,
South Shields at 3.00pm.
Donations to Christian Activities
may be received at Maxwell Hall
in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -