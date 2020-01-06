|
|
|
RICHARDSON Hebburn Called home to be with his Lord
on 29th December 2019,
aged 85 years, Sidney.
A devoted husband of Lilian, cherished dad of Paul, Stephen, daughter in law Elizabeth and his grandsons John, Phillip, David and Andrew. He will be missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Please meet for interment
at Jarrow Cemetery on
Monday 13th January 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Maxwell Hall,
South Shields at 3.00pm.
Donations to Christian Activities
may be received at Maxwell Hall
in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020