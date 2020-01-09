|
|
|
MAUGHAN South Shields Peacefully in hospital on January 2nd aged 82 years, Sinclair (Sid).
Much loved husband of Ethel,
loving dad to John and Derek, dear father in law of Irene and Elaine, treasured granda to Nathan, Chloe, Dan and Sam, dearly loved great granda to Thomas, also a dearest son of the late William and Gladys. Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday January 20th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to
The Stroke Unit c/o Sunderland Royal Hospital. A donation box is available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020