Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sinclair Maughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sinclair Maughan

Notice Condolences

Sinclair Maughan Notice
MAUGHAN South Shields Peacefully in hospital on January 2nd aged 82 years, Sinclair (Sid).
Much loved husband of Ethel,
loving dad to John and Derek, dear father in law of Irene and Elaine, treasured granda to Nathan, Chloe, Dan and Sam, dearly loved great granda to Thomas, also a dearest son of the late William and Gladys. Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday January 20th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to
The Stroke Unit c/o Sunderland Royal Hospital. A donation box is available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -