Stan Scott

Stan Scott
Scott Stan
South Shields Peacefully passed away after a short illness on the 15th May 2020, aged 68.
Loving husband to Margaret,
the loving father to Andrea, Donna and Michelle and father in law to Neil, Gary and Marc. A loving grandad and great grandad.
Gentle Jesus up above, give Grandad Oggy a great big hug.
He will be sadly missed by all
of his loving family. xxx
R.I.P.
Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 2.45pm.
All enquiries to Your Choice
on 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on May 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -