|
|
|
CRAIG STANLEY
Whitley Bay
(formerly South Shields) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Stan
who passed away peacefully on
2nd November 2020, aged 89 years.
He was a very much loved husband, dad, grandad, uncle and friend.
There will be a private service at Whitley Bay Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November 2020
at 3.00pm.
Due to the current circumstances other family members and friends will be able to congregate outside to participate in the service.
Family flowers only.
Cash donations on the day will
go to the National Trust.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020