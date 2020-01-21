Home

Stanley O'Brien

Stanley O'Brien Notice
O'Brien Stanley
(Chester le Street) Peacefully on 9th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Stan, beloved husband
of Margaret.
Devoted dad of Margaret
and father in law of John.
Much loved grandad of Adam,
Amy, Faye and Anthony and great grandad of Ruby, Henry and Betsy.
Stan will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday
28th January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu may be made to the Royal National Lifeboat Association.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Chester le Street (0191) 3871212
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
