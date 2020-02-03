Home

(Hebburn) Peacefully on 14th January 2020,
aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of the late Ethel, dad, brother, brother-in-law, grandad, uncle
and dear friend of Donna.
Service at St Luke's Church at
1:45pm February 10th, followed by
committal at South Tyneside
Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to the
British Heart Foundation.
All welcome after the service
to The Little Haven Hotel to continue
a celebration of Stanley's life.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
