|
|
|
WHITEHEAD Hebburn Peacefully in hospital,
on 27th December 2019,
aged 88 years, Stanley (Stan).
Beloved Husband of the late
Vera Whitehead, much loved Dad of Keith and Sharon, adored Granda of Sara and Charlotte, Great Granda of Imogen, Brother to Billy and the late Ken and Lillian Whitehead.
'I am at peace,
My soul is at rest,
There is no need for tears,
For with your love,
I was so blessed,
For all those many years'
Funeral service to take place at
St John's Church, Hebburn on Monday 13th January at 12.15pm, followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations to the Alzheimers Society.
Stan will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare, Ellison Street, Hebburn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020