Sloane South Shields (Former Owner of The Jewellery Repair Centre South Shields)
Sadly passed away after a long illness on 20th November 2020 aged 81 years. Steve a devoted husband of Jan, adored Dad of Steph and Khadine and father in law of Andy and Andy Precious granda of Shannon, Bailey, Tyne, Brodie, Kobe and Great Granda of Athenea.
The funeral will take place in
South Shields crematorium on Friday 4th December at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Air Ambulance and Sunderland Life Boat, a collection box will be provided at Crematorium.
all enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Whitburn 01916912051
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020