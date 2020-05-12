|
HUNTER Steven Beverley and the Hunter Family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards and flowers. Special thanks to Michael for his lovely service, to the two Paramedic Teams that worked so hard to try and save Steven, thanking Steven's work colleagues for all their support, Mark and staff at Tynedale Funeral Service for the care that they gave Steven and last but not least to Margaret and Andy who stayed with Steven till the end - God bless you all.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 12, 2020