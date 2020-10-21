|
|
|
PARSONS SOUTH SHIELDS
Steven (Pob) Parsons Aged 47 years,
after fighting so hard to stay with us
he passed away Friday 16th October.
Son of the late Margaret and Bob,
devoted husband of Denise,
much loved dad of Kelly and Steven,
adored granda Pobby of Dani,
Aidan, Lexi, Jak and Isla and
much loved brother of Julie.
Funeral to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th October 2020
at 9am.
We will never get over losing you.
Love you forever.
Sleep tight Pob x
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020