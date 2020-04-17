Home

POWERED BY

Services
Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Chapman

Notice Condolences Gallery

Susan Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Susan
(Skippy) Aged 62 years, passed away suddenly in hospital on Sunday 5th April 2020. Beloved wife of David, devoted mam to John, David and Paul and mother-in-law of Gillian,
a much loved nana to Dana, Callum, Thomas, Lillie, Sarah, Jordan and Abbie and great nana to Hayden, Max and Archie, a loved sister to Derek and Eileen, who will be forever missed and
always in our hearts xx
Due to circumstances
a private service will be held.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, tel 0191 454 4960.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -