CHAPMAN Susan
(Skippy) Aged 62 years, passed away suddenly in hospital on Sunday 5th April 2020. Beloved wife of David, devoted mam to John, David and Paul and mother-in-law of Gillian,
a much loved nana to Dana, Callum, Thomas, Lillie, Sarah, Jordan and Abbie and great nana to Hayden, Max and Archie, a loved sister to Derek and Eileen, who will be forever missed and
always in our hearts xx
Due to circumstances
a private service will be held.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, tel 0191 454 4960.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020