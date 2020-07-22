Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Hanratty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Hanratty

Notice Condolences

Susan Hanratty Notice
hanratty Susan Sadly passed away peacefully in hospital on 17th July, aged 69 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Sheila, sister of Lynne and Michael, Michael's partner Sheila, also sister in law to Mike and aunty to Kathryn.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 28th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Dean View Villas, a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, South Shields, Tel: 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -