hanratty Susan Sadly passed away peacefully in hospital on 17th July, aged 69 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Sheila, sister of Lynne and Michael, Michael's partner Sheila, also sister in law to Mike and aunty to Kathryn.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 28th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Dean View Villas, a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, South Shields, Tel: 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 22, 2020