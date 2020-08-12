|
Hanratty Susan The family of the late Susan wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, neighbours and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, floral tributes received and donations to Dean View Villas. Special thanks to Sarah and Carers from Dean View Villas who made Susan's life as good as it possibly could be due to their wonderful care. Susan was always supported in a loving way. Thanks to Tracy Heron for a comforting service and to Gill Martin and the staff of Coop Funeralcare, South Shields for funeral arrangements. Susan will be sadly missed. X
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020