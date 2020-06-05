|
|
|
Plunkett Susan Wife of the late Richard, would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the many people who came to Richard's aid on the Coast Road on the morning of Saturday, 9 May 2020. These include: a lady called Jeanette and her husband, also Flynn Toulson, Helen Ross and Rapid Response Paramedic, Angela. Our thanks also extend to PC Burridge, the Police and Ambulance crews. We will be eternally grateful to you all, for the help you provided that day.
To our family, friends and neighbours, both old and new and also our family and friends in Ireland: thank you all for the many beautiful cards, letters, messages, flowers, Mass cards and donations to The Mission to Seafarers. Special thanks to Bill, Jenny, Katy and John for their help, kindness and support. Also, to Father John Gibbons and Father Michael Weymes, Peter Johnson's for the funeral arrangements and to
Jo and Jill at Westoe Florists.
Finally, my thanks go to our children, Louise, Jeremy and Dominic, for just being there.
"On Liver birds' wings my heart is flown, for I will never walk alone".
Published in Shields Gazette on June 5, 2020