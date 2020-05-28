Home

Buckham (South Shields) Peacefully in Chichester Court Nursing Home on 22nd May 2020 aged 86 years Sylvia (née Forster).
Loving wife of the late George,
much loved mam of Elizabeth,
Paul and George and an adored nana of Sharon, Lee, Jason,
Joshua and Jacob.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 3rd June at 4.15pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare South Shields on 0191 4555521.
Sylvia's family would like to thank all staff at Chichester Court
Nursing Home for support and
care shown to her and she will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 28, 2020
