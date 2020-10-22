Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Buglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Buglass

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Buglass Notice
BUGLASS (Cleadon) Peacefully on 15th October,
aged 80 years, Sylvia
(née Cresswell), beloved wife of Jack, much loved mother of Christine, John, Susan and Peter, loved grandmother to her six grandchildren. A celebration
of Sylvia's life will take place
at South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 29th October at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to South Tyneside Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals, 4551111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -