BUGLASS (Cleadon) Peacefully on 15th October,
aged 80 years, Sylvia
(née Cresswell), beloved wife of Jack, much loved mother of Christine, John, Susan and Peter, loved grandmother to her six grandchildren. A celebration
of Sylvia's life will take place
at South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 29th October at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to South Tyneside Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals, 4551111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020