ENGLISH (Hebburn) Peacefully in Hospital on
March 26th, aged 78 years, Sylvia.
Devoted wife of the late George,
a loving mam to Lynn, Sue & Chris,
a dear mother-in-law of Michael, Lisa and the late Tony, a cherished nana of Daniel, Claire, Abbey, Ellie, George and Amelia and their partners, and a cherished
great nana to Max.
Will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service will take place at Hebburn Cemetery on Friday 3rd April at 1-15 pm.
Please use this as a time of reflection and have Sylvia in your thoughts.
All enquiries to the
Coop Funeralcare, Hebburn
Tel 483 6521
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020