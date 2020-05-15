|
|
|
THOMPSON (South Shields) Peacefully in Cheviot Court Residential Home on
2nd May 2020 aged 89 years.
Sylvia (nee Hudson) beloved wife of the late Raymond much loved
mam of Keith and David.
Dear mother-in-law of Enid, very much-loved grandma of Ian,
Graham and their wives Joanne
and Laura and a very proud
great grandma of Anna and Isy.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th May at 1:15pm. unfortunately restrictions are in
place so all enquiries tel: -
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields
on 01914555521.
No flowers by request donations if desired to Cheviot Court Residential Home and Sylvia's family would like to thank all the staff at Cheviot Court for their support and care shown to Sylvia. We will remember you
with love.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 15, 2020