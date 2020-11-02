Home

Sylvia Young

Notice

Sylvia Young Notice
Young (Hebburn) Sylvia passed away after a brave fight on 25th October 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Devoted wife of the late Billy,
beloved mam of Graeme, Diane, David and partners. Adored nanna of Jade, Carl, Adam, Emma, Jack, Chloe, Alfie and Angel and adored great nanna to Lola.
Service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium, on Monday 9th November at 9.45am. Immediate family only.
With grateful thanks to the
Palliative Care Team of nurses.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020
