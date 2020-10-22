Home

Terry Kent

Terry Kent Notice
KENT South Shields Terry, peacefully passed away after a short illness on 14th October 2020, aged 71 years.
A loving husband of Cynthia and a devoted Dad of Trevor and Michael, brother of Geoff and Elaine, sister in law Susan and brother in law Keith. He will be deeply missed by all.
The funeral will be held at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday, 29th October at 10.30am. No floral tributes please, donations can be made online at https://terencekent.
muchloved.com
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
