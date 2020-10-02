|
|
|
Whitfield (South Shields) Suddenly at home on
September 21st, aged 73 years.
Terry. Beloved husband of Christine.
A much loved dad of Louise and Tony and father-in-law of Emma and David, also a treasured granda
of Ted, Flynn, Alfie, Gracie,
Evie and Heidi.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Bede's Church, Westoe on
Friday October 9th at 10.45am
followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in aid of Childrens Cancer Research.
Terry will be greatly missed by
all his family.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020