|
|
|
GRANT THELMA
(Whickham)
Late of
South Shields. Peacefully in hospital on
5th March 2020 aged 92 years, Thelma, dearly loved wife
of the late Jim, much loved mam of Fiona, Athol, Ailsa and Kelvin,
dear mother-in-law of John,
Anne, Julia and Stephen,
loving gran of Michael, Helen,
David, Christopher, Angela and Jill
and great gran of Phillipa, Alexandria, Francesca and Robert. Funeral Service at Mountsett Crematorium on Tuesday
31st March at 1.15pm.
Would friends please
meet at crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if desired to
Gateshead Alzheimer's Society
c/o Martin Rankin Funeral Directors, 7 The Square, Front Street, Whickham NE16 4JB.
There will be no reception
following the funeral due
to the current climate.
At a later date there will be
a celebration of Thelma's life at a date and time to be announced.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020