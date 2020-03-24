Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Rankin Funeral Directors Ltd (Whickham, Newcastle Upon Tyne)
7 The Square, Front Street
Newcastle Upon Tyne, Northumberland NE16 4JB
0191 488 2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Grant

Notice Condolences

Thelma Grant Notice
GRANT THELMA
(Whickham)
Late of
South Shields. Peacefully in hospital on
5th March 2020 aged 92 years, Thelma, dearly loved wife
of the late Jim, much loved mam of Fiona, Athol, Ailsa and Kelvin,
dear mother-in-law of John,
Anne, Julia and Stephen,
loving gran of Michael, Helen,
David, Christopher, Angela and Jill
and great gran of Phillipa, Alexandria, Francesca and Robert. Funeral Service at Mountsett Crematorium on Tuesday
31st March at 1.15pm.
Would friends please
meet at crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if desired to
Gateshead Alzheimer's Society
c/o Martin Rankin Funeral Directors, 7 The Square, Front Street, Whickham NE16 4JB.
There will be no reception
following the funeral due
to the current climate.
At a later date there will be
a celebration of Thelma's life at a date and time to be announced.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -